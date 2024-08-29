Muzaffargarh DC inspects city’s drainage after rain

MUZAFFARGARH - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali, alongwith Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Yousaf Cheema, visited various areas of the city to assess the drainage arrangements following recent rains.

During the visit, they examined the situation caused by the heavy downpour and directed the swift removal of water through pumps in the affected areas. The DC urged citizens to take necessary precautions during the rainy season, stressing that negligence could lead to severe harm. He instructed the installation of additional pumps to ensure the prompt drainage of water. Furthermore, he directed municipal committee officers to remain in the field to address any issues that may arise. Mian Usman Ali appealed to residents to maintain a safe distance from electric poles and wires during the rainy season.

He also advised them to ensure proper roof maintenance, cleaning, and drainage to prevent water accumulation. The DC strongly cautioned against living in dilapidated or dangerous buildings and urged parents to keep children away from stagnant water in low-lying areas.

520 litres adulterated milk discarded

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of about 520 litres adulterated milk after checking 17 vehicles at multiple pickets setup in different parts of the city here on Wednesday.

A PFA spokesperson said that the food safety team checked vehicles of milk and out of 17, two were carrying adulterated milk. The team imposed Rs10,000 fine on violators

The PFA DG Asim Javed said in this regard that the traces of water and chemicals besides shortage of essential fats were detected in the milk. The entire stuff ‘being taken away in the name of milk’ was disposed of at the road side, he said. Nobody would be allowed to play with lives of consumers, he said.

He appealed the masses to cooperate with the Punjab Food Authority to dispel activities of the mafia involved in mixing and adulteration in common food items.