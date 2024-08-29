Nawaz likely to leave for London in two weeks

LAHORE - The PML-N Supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif is reportedly planning a visit to London for a medical check-up and is expected to depart Pakistan in about two weeks. Sources within the party said that Nawaz Sharif aims to travel to London in the second week of September. While his primary purpose is medical treatment, political activities during his stay cannot be ruled out, said the sources.

The former prime minister returned to Pakistan in October last year to participate in his party’s election campaign. After the February 8 general elections, he chose not to pursue the prime ministerial position and instead nominated his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif to lead the PML-N government. This decision was influenced by the party’s failure to secure a two-thirds majority in the elections. Additionally, Nawaz Sharif supported his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, to become the first woman chief minister of a province. He has been guiding his daughter in government affairs while remaining behind the scene. Previously, Nawaz Sharif had traveled to London on November 19, 2019, for medical treatment and returned after four years and three months, just before the general elections. Upon his return, he was cleared by the courts of all pending legal cases against him.