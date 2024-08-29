Thursday, August 29, 2024
New deputy superintendent appointed to Bahawalpur jail

APP
August 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR   -   The Punjab Home Department has notified transfer of Deputy Superintendent (Judicial) District Jail Lodhran Behzad Iqbal (BS-17) and appointed him as Deputy Superintendent (Executive) Central Jail Bahawalpur. According to the notification, issued on August 28, Behzad Iqbal has been transferred with immediate effect and posted as deputy superintendent (executive), Central Jail Bahawalpur. The notification further said, “Rizwan Saeed (BS-17), Deputy Superintendent (Executive) Central Jail Bahawalpur is hereby transferred with immediate effect and posted as Deputy Superintendent (Judicial) District Jail Lodrhan.”

APP

