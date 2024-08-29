Thursday, August 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

NHA chairman reveals 13% toll tax collection, minister orders revenue boost

NHA chairman reveals 13% toll tax collection, minister orders revenue boost
Web Desk
9:13 AM | August 29, 2024
National

Chairman of the National Highway Authority (NHA), Arshad Majeed Mohmand, revealed that the authority currently collects only 13 percent of toll taxes from its highways. This was disclosed during a briefing to the Federal Minister for Communications, Privatisation, and Board of Investment, Abdul Aleem Khan, on Wednesday.

In response, the Federal Minister emphasized the need for immediate reforms within the NHA, stressing that there is no place for corrupt or incompetent staff within the organization. He suggested that outsourcing toll collection to the private sector in areas facing revenue challenges could be a viable solution.

“The NHA must set annual revenue targets to boost both its efficiency and financial health,” Minister Khan stated, adding that such measures would significantly enhance the institution’s performance and revenue generation.

Chairman Mohmand informed that the NHA has already initiated a process of refinement based on the Minister's directives, and is working on proposing both short-term and long-term policy measures to address the issue.

US, China discuss new round of interaction between 2 countries' presidents in 'near future'

Minister Khan further urged the NHA to adopt a self-reliance policy, utilizing its available resources, professional skills, and manpower to become a financially stable and independent entity. “Improving transportation infrastructure is a top government priority. It’s crucial that we develop a business model that meets modern demands,” he remarked.

The Minister also highlighted the importance of enhancing NHA's global capacity by offering expert services to other countries, a move that could generate substantial foreign exchange. He announced that all future motorway projects would have at least six lanes, with a focus on the Karachi to Sukkur and Sialkot to Kharian to Islamabad routes.

Additionally, he directed that all motorways should feature a minimum of three lanes on each side to meet future traffic demands. The NHA was also instructed to maximize revenue by constructing toll plazas specifically designed for heavy traffic, as well as public and private transport. The Minister underscored the need for strict enforcement of axle load regulations on all roads and motorways to ensure safety and longevity.

Around 13.71m girls still out-of-school: PIE report

The meeting, attended by senior NHA officials, concluded with a renewed commitment to revamping the NHA's revenue collection system and enhancing its operational efficiency to meet the evolving infrastructure needs of the country.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1724901583.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024