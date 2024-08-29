No light at the end of the tunnel for PTI founder: Muqam

MARDAN - Federal Minister for SAFRON Amir Muqam said on Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s chapter seemed to have been closed as he did not see the latter coming out of jail anytime soon. Speaking to reporters in Mardan, Muqam said the future of the PTI founder was bleak, pointing out the 126-day-long sit-in of the PTI which, he said, didn’t bring any change.

He further said the PTI was struggling to get the founder out of jail. The minister praised Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his experience in politics, suggesting that he should play a positive role during the current circumstances. Speaking about internal rifts in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, he said PTI’s own leaders were turning against the provincial leadership. He dismissed all claims of the opposition regarding ouster of the government, maintaining that civil and military leaderships were doing combined efforts to improve the overall situation of the country.