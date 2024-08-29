Number of flights from Karachi Airport cancelled due to rains

KARACHI - A number of flights from Karachi Airport have been cancelled due to heavy rains and operational hazards on Wednesday. As per schedule, SereneAir flights ER-502 and 504 from Karachi to Islamabad have been cancelled while Karachi to Multan AirBlue flight PA-807 was also cancelled. Moreover, AirBlue flight PA-402 from Karachi to Quetta was delayed by eight hours while SereneAir flight ER-522,524 from Karachi to Lahore has been cancelled. Further, AirSial flight PF-145 of Karachi to Lahore has been cancelled while PIA flight PK-310 from Karachi to Quetta was also cancelled and PIA flight PK-302 from Karachi to Lahore was also cancelled.