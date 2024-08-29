Oldham Athletic sign Otis Khan on one-year deal

have confirmed the signing of on a one-year contract. The versatile midfielder, who also operates on the wing, joins after a successful pre-season trial at Boundary Park.

Khan expressed his eagerness to contribute with goals and assists, aiming to excite the fans. "It's been a long time coming, and I'm delighted to get this done," he added.

Oldham manager Micky Mellon praised Khan's attributes, highlighting his technical skills, work ethic, and positive attitude. "He's the exact type of player we want in midfield," Mellon said. "With tough games in the National League, players like Otis allow us to maintain high energy and ability."

Khan's career began at Manchester United's youth academy before making his senior debut with Sheffield United in 2014. He gained valuable experience with loan spells at Buxton, Matlock, and Barrow. After stints with Yeovil, Mansfield, Newport, Tranmere, Walsall, Leyton Orient, and Grimsby Town, Khan joined , where he hopes to make a significant impact this season.

Khan made his international debut for Pakistan in November 2023, captaining the side in a World Cup Qualifier against Saudi Arabia. He has since earned nine caps for his national team.