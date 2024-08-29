Thursday, August 29, 2024
One dies, eight injured in rain related incidents in Muzaffargarh, Multan

August 29, 2024
MUZAFFARGARH   -  A woman was killed while eight others sustained multiple injuries in roof collapse incidents related to rains during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue-1122, in a roof collapse incident that occurred in Mahmud Kot Town where Sonia (34) wife of Muhammad Shafiq died after being buried under the debris.

In another incident that took place at Street No 6 Karimabad where roof of a house caved in, leaving injured to as Sajida (20) and Sakeena Mai (60). Both the victims were rushed to the DHQ hospital.  

In the third incident that occurred at Nullah Khuda Dad where the roof of a house collapsed, causing injuries to Bilal (6), three-year-old Hamni Parvez, Jawaria (21), Aziz Bibi (50).  The injured were shifted to RHC Hospital Gujrat Town.

Meanwhile, a woman with her 9-year old daughter were injured critically when a wall of a scrap-yard collapsed on them in Shujabad. The injured were identified as middle-aged Shakeela Bibi and her minor daughter Maryam, said the rescuers. The victims were sitting along the scrap-yard wall near their home. They were shifted to Civil Hospital Shujabad for emergency treatment.

