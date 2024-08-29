Pakistan oil tankers owners association supports JI’s strike call

KARACHI - The All Pakistan Oil Tankers Owners Association has announced its support for the nationwide strike called by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) scheduled for (today) Wednesday. Chairman of All Pakistan Oil Tankers Owners Association Mir Shams Shahwani in a statement said that we fully support the nationwide strike called by JI and traders community. He urged oil tankers association and transporters to participate actively in the strike. The strike, planned across the country, is a protest against heavy taxes and exorbitant electricity bills, he said. Mir Shams emphasized the need for a united effort to make the strike successful.