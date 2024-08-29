Thursday, August 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan, Turkiye reiterate commitment to boost bilateral trade

Pakistan, Turkiye reiterate commitment to boost bilateral trade
INP
August 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan and Turkiye Wednesday reiterated commitment to further boost trade relations for mutual benefit of the two countries.  This was vowed during the farewell courtesy call of Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye, Mehmet Paçaci on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb. During the meeting, Finance Minister and Ambassador termed the signing of the Trade in Goods Agreement 2022 as a significant step towards achieving the bilateral trade target of USD 5 billion. They underscored the need for enhancing the trade and investment portfolio through more Government-to-Government (G2G) and Business-to-Business (B2B) arrangements. The meeting underscored the deep-rooted and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Türkiye, founded on shared faith, history, and cultural affinities. Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb appreciating the outgoing Ambassador for his contributions to strengthening bilateral relations reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue deepening its partnership with Türkiye across various sectors, including trade, investment, technical cooperation, and more.He also highlighted the progress made during the recent visit of the Turkish trade delegation to Pakistan, led by Trade Minister of Turkiye, Prof. Dr. Omer Bolat which helped in exploring new avenues for cooperation in sectors such as energy, agriculture, infrastructure, and technology. The Finance Minister extended his best wishes to Ambassador Paçaci in his future endeavors and expressed confidence for continued collaboration and enduring friendship between Pakistan and Türkiye. The outgoing Ambassador Paçaci, in his remarks, expressed gratitude for the cooperation and support extended by the government during his tenure.

Israel army says killed nine in West Bank operation

He also extended appreciation on behalf of the trade delegation of Turkiye and noted that these engagements would further solidify economic ties and help unlock the vast potential for bilateral trade and investment.

The Ambassador also assured of Turkiye’s continued commitment to working towards the common goals of both nations.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1724822983.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024