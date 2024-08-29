Pakistani Hockey: A Forgotten Legacy and the Way Forward

There was a time when Pakistani hockey was the pride of the nation, symbolizing excellence and triumph. This story begins in 1994 when the captain of the Pakistan hockey team, Shahbaz Ahmed Senior, expressed a wistful desire during a television interview. He said that in what he expected to be the final year of his career, he wished to win both the Champions Trophy and the World Cup. His words, however, were met with skepticism, as Pakistan had last won the World Cup twelve years prior and the Champions Trophy fourteen years ago. At that time, the global hockey landscape was dominated by the likes of the Netherlands, Germany, and Australia.

Yet, what unfolded over the next ten months became one of the most thrilling chapters in the history of hockey. Under Shahbaz’s leadership, Pakistan not only won both tournaments but played hockey of such caliber that it’s hard to do justice to it through mere words. The Champions Trophy final was won on the ninth penalty stroke, while the World Cup saw Pakistan defeat Germany in the semi-final and the Netherlands in the final, both in shootouts. Goalkeeper Mansoor Ahmed’s save against the formidable Floris Jan Bovelander and Shahbaz’s slow, sliding hit that found its way into the goal are moments etched in the memories of those who witnessed them.

I am a witness to these events. Coming from a village where hockey was once a formidable sport, I had the honor of being part of the Hailey College of Commerce hockey team from 1995 to 1997. Back then, hockey was at its peak, and it was a matter of pride to be associated with a sport that was the face of Pakistan on the world stage.

But sadly, the popularity and passion for hockey have waned over the years. The frenzy for cricket has overshadowed all other sports, leaving hockey in the shadows. While every moment of our cricketing history is celebrated, the glorious tales of our hockey triumphs are often forgotten.

The decline in hockey’s popularity is disheartening, especially when we consider the golden era of the 1980s and early 1990s. During this time, Pakistan won multiple titles, including the World Cup in 1982 and the 1984 Olympic gold medal. The 1982 World Cup held in Mumbai was particularly memorable, with Pakistan defeating West Germany 3-1 in the final. Hasan Sardar, one of the greatest forwards in hockey history, played a crucial role in that victory. Additionally, Pakistan dominated the Asian Games, winning the gold medal in 1982 by defeating India 7-1 in the final—a match still remembered as one of the most one-sided encounters in the rivalry's history.

Despite these successes, the current state of hockey in Pakistan is disheartening. The sport that once united the nation and brought home numerous international titles has faded into obscurity, overshadowed by the rise of cricket. This decline is not due to a lack of talent; Pakistan remains a land rich in potential, as evidenced by recent achievements in other sports, such as Arshad Nadeem’s gold medal in javelin throw.

The need of the hour is to revive hockey and restore it to its former glory. The stories of past triumphs, like those of Shahbaz Ahmed and his teammates, should be told and retold, inspiring the next generation of players. Pakistan must invest in its sports infrastructure, promote grassroots development, and ensure that talents in all sports, not just cricket, are nurtured and allowed to shine on the world stage.

In conclusion, Pakistan's hockey history is a source of immense pride. The successes of the past remind us that with determination, vision, and support, the country can once again rise to the top. As we just celebrated our independence on August 14, 2024, let’s pledge to restore the pride of Pakistani hockey and strive for excellence in all sports.