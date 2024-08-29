Thursday, August 29, 2024
Past in Perspective

“The Tunguska event stands as a haunting reminder of the impermanence of human existence in the face of cosmic catastrophe.” –Stephen Hawking

Past in Perspective
August 29, 2024
Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Tunguska Event of 1908 was a mysterious and catastrophic explosion that occurred near the Tunguska River in Siberia, Russia. The blast, estimated to have been equivalent to 10-15 megatons of TNT, flattened over 2,000 square kilometers of forest and caused seismic disturbances felt hundreds of kilometers away. Despite its immense power, no crater or debris from a meteorite impact was found at the site, leading to speculation about the cause. The prevailing theory suggests an airburst from a meteor or comet entering Earth’s atmosphere, releasing energy equivalent to a nuclear explosion. The Tunguska Event remains one of nature’s most enigmatic phenomena.

