The Tunguska Event of 1908 was a mysterious and catastrophic explosion that occurred near the Tunguska River in Siberia, Russia. The blast, estimated to have been equivalent to 10-15 megatons of TNT, flattened over 2,000 square kilometers of forest and caused seismic disturbances felt hundreds of kilometers away. Despite its immense power, no crater or debris from a meteorite impact was found at the site, leading to speculation about the cause. The prevailing theory suggests an airburst from a meteor or comet entering Earth’s atmosphere, releasing energy equivalent to a nuclear explosion. The Tunguska Event remains one of nature’s most enigmatic phenomena.