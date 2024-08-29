Petition filed against Imran Khan's nomination as Oxford University chancellor

A petition has been filed at Oxford University opposing the nomination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder as the university’s chancellor.

According to the details, the petition, submitted to the university administration, raised concerns regarding Khan’s public and personal history.

The petition accused Khan of supporting extremist groups, including the Taliban and former Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. It also noted that Khan had previously referred to bin Laden as a “martyr.”

Moreover, the petition criticized Khan's stance on women's rights, highlighting his past comments where he attributed rape incidents to women's clothing.

The petition argued that Khan’s values and behavior are inconsistent with those of Oxford University.

It is important to note that the imprisoned former prime minister, , has announced his intention to run for the position of Chancellor at Oxford University.

studied philosophy, politics, and economics (PPE) at the renowned university's Keble College from 1972 to 1975 and also captained the university’s cricket team.

He stated, “Oxford University played a significant role in shaping me during my formative years. As Chancellor, I would be a passionate advocate for Oxford, promoting its values of diversity, equality, and inclusion, both in the UK and globally.”

“I am dedicated to giving back to the world the resilience, determination, and integrity that life has taught me, even when facing difficult odds,” he added.