PFB and PSB strategise on Pakistan’s path to Olympic baseball qualification

LAHORE - A high-level delegation from the Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) met with the Director General of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Muhammad Yasir Pirzada, to discuss a strategic roadmap for Pakistan’s baseball ambitions, with a focus on Olympic qualification. The meeting centered on Pakistan’s participation in key upcoming Asian Championships and the broader development of baseball in the country.

Led by PFB General Secretary Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, the delegation provided a detailed briefing on Pakistan’s current standings in both the Asian and global baseball rankings. Shah emphasized the crucial role that participation in the U-12, U-15, U-18 Asian Championships, and the Asian Baseball Championship will play, as these events serve as qualifiers for the World Cup. The ranking points accumulated from these tournaments are vital for Pakistan’s bid to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The meeting also addressed the broader strategies necessary for the nationwide promotion of baseball. Fakhar Shah proposed key initiatives to boost grassroots participation and improve training and facilities for athletes. The discussions further highlighted the critical involvement of the private sector in supporting the sport’s growth.

Muhammad Yasir Pirzada expressed full support for the Federation’s efforts, emphasizing the importance of collaborating with provincial sports boards to secure additional resources amid financial constraints. He also underscored the need for private sector engagement to ensure the sustainable growth of baseball and the broader sports community in Pakistan.

The PFB delegation, including Executive Director Moazzam Khan Klair, Media Director Sheikh Mazhar, and other key members, expressed their gratitude to Pirzada for his steadfast commitment to advancing baseball in Pakistan, saying the PFB looks forward to continued collaboration with the PSB to elevate the sport both nationally and internationally.