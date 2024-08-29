PMDC to conduct MDCAT exam on Sep 22

The Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) for the year 2024 is scheduled to take place on September 22, as per the PM&DC Act 2022.

According to Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), for MDCAT total of 174744 applications have been received from which after scrutiny PM&DC has finalized 167077 applications.



President PMDC Prof.Dr.Rizwan Taj has directed all universities to take complete measures to ensure that the upcoming Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) is conducted transparently.

He said that this highly anticipated examination was essential for students aiming to embark on a rewarding career in the medical and dental fields in Pakistan.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining the integrity of the MDCAT exam and ensuring that all students have a fair opportunity to showcase their abilities.

He said that the responsibility of conducting the MDCAT has been entrusted to prestigious public universities across the country.

The institutions which have been nominated by the relevant provincial and regional authorities to oversee the examination process are the University of Health Sciences, Lahore (Punjab), Dow University of Health Sciences, Karachi (Sindh), Khyber Medical University, Peshawar (KPK), Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences, Quetta (Balochistan), Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, Islamabad (ICT, AJK) and Karakuram International University, Gilgit (GB).

President PM&DC has also nominated council members to monitor and ensure smooth MDCAT exam conduct in their respective provinces, with Prof.Khaild Masood Gondal overseeing Punjab, Prof.Dr. Amjad Siraj for Sindh, Prof.DR. Muhammad Zubair Khan for KPK, Prof.Dr. Tahmina Asad for Baluchistan, and Barrister Sultan Mansoor for Islamabad.



He directed the universities to implement strict security protocols, including the use of biometric identification and surveillance cameras and jammers to prevent any instances of cheating or malpractice during the exam.

The President PM&DC urged the universities to provide adequate resources and training to exam proctors and staff to ensure that they are equipped to effectively monitor and enforce exam regulations.

He emphasized that any instances of cheating or misconduct during the MDCAT exam will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

He said that with the MDCAT set to be conducted in at least 30 venues nationwide, including two international centers in Dubai and Riyadh, aspiring candidates have a significant opportunity to showcase their dedication and aptitude in the medical and dental domains.

The PMDC President emphasized that aspirants must keep visiting the PM&DC website for the latest information and updates regarding the MDCAT 2024.

Prof. Dr. Rizwan urged the students to uphold integrity and honesty during the MDCAT exam, reporting any instances of cheating or malpractice, and emphasized the importance of maintaining the exam’s credibility to ensure deserving students have the opportunity to pursue careers in the medical and dental fields.