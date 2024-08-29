Police arrest ill-fated Pallandri-bound bus owner, terminal manager

GUJAR KHAN - The owner of the Pallandri-bound coaster and the manager of the bus terminal have been apprehended by Kahuta Police on Wednesday, following a tragic accident on Sunday morning that claimed the lives of 26 individuals. As per reports, a tragic incident occurred on Sunday morning when the coaster (LES-744) plunged into a ravine near Garari Bridge on Azad Pattan Road within the jurisdiction of Kahuta police station. Regrettably, all 26 passengers, including the driver, lost their lives in the accident. The Sub-Division Police Officer (SDPO) of Kahuta, Mirza Tahir Sikander, said that the bus owner, Muhammad Safeer, from Tatrinote village in Poonch district, and Abdul Qudoos, a resident of Poonch district, have been apprehended due to their negligent actions resulting in the loss of valuable lives. As per the officer’s statement, the vehicle was found to be unauthorized to travel on the route due to its failure in fitness tests. According to SDPO Mirza, the manager of the New Kashmir bus terminal in Rawalpindi’s Pirwadhai turned a blind eye to the vehicle’s defective documents and allowed it to continue operating on the route. According to his statement, the two individuals had been evading authorities since the accident and were apprehended while conducting several raids. He emphasized that they would be brought before the court with strong evidence. As per information from police sources, the responsibility of leading the investigations of the case has been assigned to SSP Investigations.