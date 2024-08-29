Thursday, August 29, 2024
Police constable martyred in grenade attack on Banr police post, Swat

Web Desk
4:05 PM | August 29, 2024
A police constable was martyred, and another was injured in a grenade attack on the Banr police post in Mingora, Swat. The attack, carried out by unknown assailants, left two police officers wounded. They were immediately transported to Saidu Sharif Hospital, where Constable Rehman Ullah succumbed to his injuries.

DPO Swat informed the media that a large police force quickly secured the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators. He vowed that those responsible would be brought to justice.

Inspector General Akhtar Hayat Gandapur revealed that 76 police officers and personnel have been martyred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year. He also noted that the police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) have killed 148 terrorists and arrested 250 others in 2024, including the elimination of the Salim Rabbani and Mohsin Qader groups.

IG Gandapur emphasized that there are no "no-go" areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and commended the KPK police for their resilience in the face of challenging circumstances.

