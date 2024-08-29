Potential cyclone expected to impact Sindh Coast late tonight

A has developed over the Rann of Kutch in India and is expected to reach the Sindh coast by late tonight or Friday morning, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). The deep depression, which has been moving slowly west-southwest, is currently positioned at approximately Latitude 23.7 N and Longitude 69.5 E, about 270 km east/southeast of Karachi.

The system is anticipated to continue its west/southwestward movement and emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea along the Sindh coast. Due to favorable environmental conditions, including sea surface temperatures, low to moderate vertical wind shear, and upper-level divergence, the system is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm (CS) by Friday.

Under its influence, widespread rain and wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy to very heavy, and isolated extremely heavy rainfall are expected in the districts of Tharparker, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Matiari, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu, and Shaheed Benazirabad, as well as Karachi division, until August 31, with occasional gaps. Sea conditions are predicted to be rough to very rough with squally winds reaching 50-60 km/hour.

Fishermen are advised to refrain from venturing into the sea until August 31. PMD’s cyclone warning center in Karachi will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.