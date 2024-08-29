PPAF calls for inclusive socio-economic mainstreaming of minorities

The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) hosted an impactful orientation session focusing on the socio-economic mainstreaming of minority communities in Pakistan.



The event brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including national and provincial parliamentarians, representatives from minority communities, civil society leaders, religious scholars, and development partners, all committed to fostering an inclusive and equitable society.



In his opening remarks, Nadir Gul Barech, Chief Executive Officer of PPAF, emphasized the importance of creating an

environment where every citizen, regardless of their faith, has the opportunity to thrive.



He reiterated the need to uphold the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, which envisions a Pakistan where all communities live in harmony and contribute to the nation’s development.





Barech highlighted PPAF’s inclusive approach towards poverty alleviation, recognizing the significant contributions of minorities to Pakistan’s social fabric. He outlined several initiatives aimed at empowering these communities through education, vocational training, financial services, and infrastructure development.



The session featured powerful addresses from key speakers who underscored the importance of unity and inclusion. Bishop of Lahore, Nadeem Kamran, applauded the efforts of PPAF, particularly highlighting the initiatives of Paigham-e-Pakistan and Saiban-e-Pakistan, which focus on social cohesion, interfaith, and intra-faith harmony.



He stressed that such initiatives are essential in today’s world, where mutual respect and understanding are critical for peaceful coexistence.



Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, a renowned religious leader, emphasized that Paigham-e-Pakistan is the state narrative that guides the citizens of Pakistan to promote harmony and inclusiveness in society.



He urged community leaders, religious leaders, key influencers, and opinion makers to play a pivotal role in promoting social cohesion and interfaith harmony at the societal level. By emphasizing shared values and working together, they can help bridge divides and foster a sense of unity and mutual respect among all communities.



Ms. Sehar Kamran, Member of the National Assembly, also spoke at the event, underscoring the importance of legislative support in promoting inclusivity and social cohesion.



She stated, “The socio-economic mainstreaming of non-Muslim communities is not just a moral imperative but also a constitutional one. It is our duty as legislators to ensure that every citizen, regardless of their faith, is afforded equal rights and opportunities. PPAF’s efforts in this regard are commendable, and I urge all stakeholders to support and expand such initiatives across the country.”





Ms. Shagoofa, expressed hope that PPAF’s continued efforts would lead to significant improvements in their socio-economic conditions. She commended PPAF for creating a platform that acknowledges and amplifies the voices of all communities, fostering a sense of belonging and equality.



Malik Tariq Awan, MPA from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, also addressed the session, commending PPAF’s efforts to empower minorities. He remarked, “It is crucial for the socio-economic development of Pakistan that all communities, regardless of their religious background, are provided with equal opportunities to contribute to the nation’s progress. PPAF’s initiatives in this regard are commendable and set a positive example for others to follow.”



Kashif Irshad, Advisor to the National Heritage and Culture Division, highlighted Pakistan’s rich cultural diversity.



He stated, “Pakistan is a land of ancient civilizations, with a rich cultural heritage and diverse communities. This diversity is our strength. Initiatives like Paigham-e-Pakistan help us preserve and promote this diversity by fostering interfaith harmony and social cohesion. By celebrating our shared heritage, we can build a stronger, more inclusive nation.”



Mohin Lal added his perspective, emphasizing the importance of recognizing and valuing the contributions of minorities communities to the nation.



He expressed his appreciation for PPAF’s efforts, stating, “The Hindu community has been an integral part of Pakistan’s history and culture. It is heartening to see PPAF taking concrete steps to ensure that all communities, including ours, are not only included but also empowered to thrive. Such initiatives are vital for creating a Pakistan where everyone, regardless of their religion, has an equal chance to succeed.”



Former Member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Ranjeet Kumar, emphasized that the socio-economic development of Pakistan hinges on the inclusive participation of all its citizens.



He praised PPAF’s role in empowering minorities and highlighted the positive impact of these initiatives on the broader society.



He called for continued collaboration between the government, civil society, and religious leaders to ensure that all communities can contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress.



The session concluded with a call to action for all stakeholders, including national and provincial parliamentarians, to work together in promoting social cohesion and fostering an environment where diversity is celebrated, and all citizens have the opportunity to contribute to Pakistan’s development. This orientation session is part of PPAF’s broader mission to promote social inclusion and ensure that all communities in Pakistan are empowered to participate fully in the country’s socio-economic landscape.