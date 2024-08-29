PPP fulfilling manifesto with solar panel distribution to deserving families

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced that the party is delivering on its manifesto promise by providing solar panels to deserving families. Speaking at a ceremony in Karachi, where free solar panels were distributed, Bilawal emphasized the PPP's commitment to offering relief to those burdened by high electricity bills.

He highlighted the party's efforts to develop a solar park through a public-private partnership as part of their long-term energy strategy.

Bilawal welcomed the PML-N's decision to lower electricity prices but criticized the method used to achieve this relief. He also blamed the Punjab government for inadequate planning, noting that the PPP is focused on delivering solar power to less developed areas of Sindh. The relief is being targeted at households using less than 200 units of electricity.

Expressing hope for the PPP to address national issues at the federal level, Bilawal stressed the need for sustainable solutions to the country's energy problems, emphasizing the party's ongoing work to provide relief through green energy initiatives.