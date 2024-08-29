PPP leaders say USC privatisation won’t be allowed

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday joined the Utility Stores Corporation employees in a protest against the planned closure of the USC.

A delegation of the arrived at D-Chowk to express solidarity with the participants of the USC employees’ protest sit-in.

The delegation included Ejaz Ahmed Jakhrani, Agha Rafiullah, Rafiq Ahmed Jamali, Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad and Asadullah Niazi.

Addressing the protesters, PPP lawmaker Ejaz Ahmed Jakhrani said that they have come on the instructions of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He assured the protesters that they will not allow the closure of utility stores.

He mentioned that this institution was established by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, carried forward by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, and will now be further advanced by Bilawal Bhutto.

Jakhrani emphasised that they will not let this institution close, as it is beneficial rather than harmful. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had sent a message to the Prime Minister last night regarding this issue.

He also mentioned that a PPP delegation will meet with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss the matter. He highlighted that the livelihood of millions of people is linked to this institution.

“The PPP has always stood by the workers and has provided them with employment. The PPP is with you them and challenged those who are trying to remove them from their jobs.

In his speech, MNA Agha Rafiullah stated that they are all Pakistanis and that the PPP has always made sacrifices for Pakistan and the poor.

He pointed out that in difficult times, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari supported the government. However, he clarified that their support for the PML-N was not to allow them to undo the employment provided by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. He assured the protesters that they would not allow them to become unemployed.

Rafiq Ahmed Jamali remarked that the PPP has always been the voice of the poor and has never taken away anyone’s job for the sake of power. He promised the protesters that they would not be left unemployed.

MNA Asadullah Niazi, in his speech, recalled that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had previously led a protest rally from Karachi to D-Chowk in Islamabad, during which not a single leaf was broken.

He urged the protesters to maintain discipline, assuring them that their issues would be resolved soon. He reaffirmed that the PPP stands with them.

Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad, a member of the Central Executive Committee of the PPP, said during the meeting of the Rightsising Committee, he had made it clear to the government that they will not allow the closure of utility stores under any circumstances.

“Utility stores do not only benefit the 7 million families under the Benazir Income Support Program, but also provide low-income individuals, daily wage laborers, workers, salaried employees, and the poor with affordable goods compared to market prices,” he added.

On the occasion, he announced full support from the PPP for the Utility Stores employees and assured them that they would raise their voice against this cruel and unwise decision of the government at every forum, including Parliament.

Senior leaders of the party, including Syed Khurshid Shah, Shazia Marri, and Dr Nafisa Shah, have also raised a strong voice in favour of utility stores employees on the floor of the National Assembly. Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad questioned the government, asking why they are destroying established institutions if they cannot create new ones.