Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz approves appointment of 25 parliamentary secretaries

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the appointment of 25 parliamentary secretaries across various departments in the province. This significant move aims to strengthen the governance structure and enhance the efficiency of provincial departments.

Among the key appointments, Osama Leghari has been named the Parliamentary Secretary for the Agriculture Department, while Malik Iftikhar Ahmad will serve as the Parliamentary Secretary for Awqaf and Religious Affairs. These appointments are expected to bring fresh perspectives and drive improvements within their respective departments.

The newly appointed parliamentary secretaries will play a crucial role in assisting ministers, facilitating communication between the provincial assembly and the government, and ensuring that departmental policies and programs are effectively implemented.

This move is part of the Punjab government’s broader efforts to improve governance and service delivery across the province, as Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif continues to focus on appointing capable individuals to key positions within her administration.