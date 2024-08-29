Rains, flashfloods claimed 245 lives in 27 days: NDMA report

ISLAMABAD - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in its report released on Wednesday has revealed that the rains and flashfloods across the country claimed 245 lives besides leaving 446 people injured during last 27 days. The NDMA report stated that 92 people lost their lives in Punjab, 74 in KP, 47 in Sindh, 22 in Balochistan, 6 in Kashmir and 4 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

It said that 1,002 houses were completely destroyed and 3,475 were partially destroyed due to rains and flashfloods. Among the 245 deceased, there were 76 men, 121 children and 48 women while among 446 injured people there were 158 men, 107 women and 181 children, the report informed. It stated that 8 schools and 35 bridges were also damaged due to rains and floods, while 609 cattle were killed and the floods and rains also damaged the railway track. The NDMA report also stated that the track of Harnai section has been damaged at Sibbi while the repair work was on the track was underway which was likely to be completed by September 10. The railway bridge between Kolpar and Dozan was also damaged while the road near N50 Dunsar has been affected by the rains.

Meanhwile, more rain-wind/thundershower is expected in most parts of Sindh and northeast/south Balochistan and at scattered places in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), heavyfalls are also expected in lower Sindh, northeast/south Balochistan, northeast/central Punjab, Pothohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during the period. According to the synoptic situation, deep depression currently located over Nagarparkar and adjoining coastal areas of Sindh was likely to move west/southwest during next 24 hours. Due to this weather system, strong monsoon currents were penetrating in the country (especially southern parts).

A westerly wave was also likely to affect upper parts of the country from Thursday. Torrential rains may generate pluvial flood/inundation in low-lying areas of Sindh, Balochistan and southern Punjab. Torrential rains may generate flash Flooding in Hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and local nullahs/streams of Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Jaffarabad, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Loralai, Awaran, Panjgur, Washuk, Mastung and Lasbela.

Heavy rains may trigger landslides in Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Nowshera, Swabi and Peshawar. During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavyfall occurred in Sindh, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, northeast Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan. The rainfall recorded was Sindh: Thar Parker (Mithi 83mm, Delhi 45, Nagar Parkar 31, Klohi 23, Chachro 20, Islamkot 19, Diplo 18), Karachi (Gulshan-e-Hadid 75, Bin Qasim 44, Quaidabad 41, Kemari 31, Nazimabad 28, University Road 26, Korangi 23, MOS 21, Faisal Base, Jinnah Terminal 19, Saddar 18, DHA 17, Masroor Base 16, Gulshan Maymar, Orangi 15, Gadap 14, Surjani, North Karachi 08), Chhor 68, Badin 64, Mirpur Khas 61, Tando Jam 36, Thatta 29, Hyderabad (City 25, Airport 23), Shaheed Benazirabad 14, Jacobabad 05, Sakrand 03, Khairpur, Dadu, Mohenjo-Dahro 02, Larkana and Padidan 01mm.

The rainfall recorded in Punjab was Kot Addu 50mm, Okara 49, Bahawalnagar 44, Sahiwal 40, Multan (Airport 38, City 23), Sargodha 30, Toba Tek Singh 24, Joharabad, Khanewal 18, Mandi Bahauddin 17, Bahawalpur (City 16, Airport 09), Lahore (Airport 16, City 12), Murree 16, Sheikhupura, Jhang 15, Bhakkar 13, Kasur 12, Chakwal, Jhelum 11, Mangla 08, Islamabad (Airport 08, Bokra 04, Golra 05, City 02, Saidpur 01), Hafizabad, Layyah 07, Faisalabad 06, Noorpur Thal 04, Khanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan 03, Rahim Yar Khan, Gujrat, Gujranwala 02, Rawalpindi (Kacheri 02, Shamsabad 01), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: D.I.Khan (AP 34, City 09), Kakul 16, Balakot 10, Pattan 07, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 23, City 09), Rawalakot 13, Garhiduptta 06, Kotli 05, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 06, Gilgit, Bagrote 04, Bunji 03, Gupis 02, Chillas 01mm. The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Nokkundi 45C, Dalbandin 43 and Turbat 42C.