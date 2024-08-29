Rawalpindi reports 17 dengue cases in last 24 hours



In the last 24 hours, Rawalpindi has reported at least 17 new cases of dengue, according to the Health Department. Of these, 12 patients are receiving treatment at Holy Family Hospital, while 5 are being treated at DHQ Hospital.

Authorities have intensified efforts to curb the spread of dengue by taking strict action against those flouting Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). So far, 1,676 cases have been registered against violators, and 502 buildings have been sealed.

In a recent incident, the owner of a tyre shop was charged after dengue larvae were discovered on his premises during an outdoor dengue surveillance operation. Officials reported that anti-dengue teams conducted inspections in Kabari Bazaar and found larvae in a tyre workshop, leading to a case being filed against the owner, Amanullah.

Earlier, on June 23, the District Health Authority Rawalpindi identified dengue larvae at 8,064 sites during surveillance activities conducted between January 1, 2024, and June 23, 2024. Dr. Sajjad Mehmood, the District Coordinator for Epidemics Prevention and Control, stated that 999 teams, including 788 for indoor and 211 for outdoor surveillance, are actively working to control the spread of larvae in the district.

The health officer further detailed that larvae were detected in 6,735 homes during indoor inspections and at 1,361 locations during outdoor checks.

Dengue, a mosquito-borne viral infection, has seen a significant increase in cases worldwide in recent years. The disease is primarily transmitted by the female Aedes aegypti mosquito, with Aedes albopictus also playing a lesser role in its spread.