River Indus still runs in medium, low flood: FFC

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that at present, River Indus is experiencing “Medium Flood” at Kotri barrage and “Low Flood” at Tarbela and in Guddu-Sukkur reach while other major rivers in the Indus River System i.e. Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are discharging normal flows.

According to the daily FFC report on Wednesday, Tarbela Reservoir has been maintained at its Maximum Conservation Level of 1550.00 feet since August 19, 2024. At present, water level in Mangla Reservoir is 1217.50 feet against its MCL: 1242 feet (25.42 % storage still left). Present Combined Live Storage of Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla Reservoirs is 11.484 MAF (86 % of the total live storage capacity of 13.354 MAF). According to FFD, Lahore, yesterday’s deep depression over North Gujrat (India) has shifted and now lies over Northwestern Gujrat (India) and adjoining Southeastern Sindh (Pakistan). Meanwhile, the low-pressure area earlier over Jharkhand (India) has weakened into trough. Yesterday’s trough of Westerly Wave over Northeastern Afghanistan lies over Northern Pakistan with Seasonal Low persisting over Northwestern Balochistan. Light to moderate moist currents from the Bay of Bengal were penetrating into upper catchments of all major rivers while strong moist currents from both the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea were penetrating into Southern Sindh and adjoining areas up to 10,000 feet. For the next 72 hours, FFD, Lahore has predicted, scattered thunderstorm rain of Moderate Intensity with isolated Heavy Falls over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad & Sahiwal Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including upper catchments of all major rivers of IRS.

Widespread thunderstorm rain of Heavy to Very Heavy intensity with isolated Extremely Heavy Falls may occur over Southern Punjab (D.G.Khan, Multan & Bahawalpur Divisions), Sindh and Balochistan (Zhob, Loralai, Sibbi, Nasirabad, Kalat & Makran Divisions) up to 31st August 2024.