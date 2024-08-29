Thursday, August 29, 2024
Roof collapse in Okara due to heavy rain claims two lives

Roof collapse in Okara due to heavy rain claims two lives
Web Desk
3:52 PM | August 29, 2024
A tragic incident in District Okara's Chak Bambi village claimed the lives of a woman and a child after a roof collapsed due to heavy rain. The collapse resulted in the deaths of Iqra, wife of Manzoor (approximately 30 years old), and Ayan, son of Ramzan (approximately 4 years old), while five others were injured.

Emergency services, including a motorbike rescue team, two ambulances, and a rescue vehicle, responded swiftly, providing initial medical aid before transporting the injured to DHQ Hospital. The bodies were handed over to the family after completing the necessary formalities.

Web Desk

National

