Roof collapse in Okara due to heavy rain claims two lives

A tragic incident in District Okara's Chak Bambi village claimed the lives of a woman and a child after a roof collapsed due to heavy rain. The collapse resulted in the deaths of Iqra, wife of Manzoor (approximately 30 years old), and Ayan, son of Ramzan (approximately 4 years old), while five others were injured.

Emergency services, including a motorbike rescue team, two ambulances, and a rescue vehicle, responded swiftly, providing initial medical aid before transporting the injured to DHQ Hospital. The bodies were handed over to the family after completing the necessary formalities.