Rs 2 billion Sports Endowment Fund launched

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Sports Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar along with Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir and Minister of Local Govt and Community Development Zeeshan Rafiq inaugurated Rs 2 billion Sports Endowment Fund and Rs one billion Chief Minister Internship Programme at a ceremony at CM Secretariat at 90 Shara-e-Quaid-e-Azam on Wednesday. Secretary Sports Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial, DG Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal, LWMC Chairman Bilal Zulfiqar Ali Khokhar, Director Admin Dr M Kaleem, Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, Director Youth Affairs Rana Nadeem Anjum and a large number of male and female athletes attended the ceremony. Addressing the launching ceremony, Faisal Khokhar said that the best and top performing 200 players will be given a stipend in three categories of Rs 70,000 (platinum), Rs 50,000 (gold) and Rs 30,000 (silver) for one year. “It is for the first time in the history of Punjab that such a huge monthly honorarium is being given to athletes.” He said that the players have been selected purely on merit. “I have not recommended even a single athlete for granting Sports Endowment Fund or Chief Minister Internship Programme.” He further said that the Sports Endowment Fund will also take care of the nutrition of the players. “Under CM Internship Program, Rs 25,000 per month will be given to 6,000 graduates and next year, 12 thousand graduates will be given per month stipend.”

He further said that besides providing stipends and scholarships to athletes, high performance camps will also be set up with Sports Endowment Fund. “The top athletes will be extended all possible help for their training, injuries and participation in top international sports competitions,” he informed.

Secretary Sports Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial and DG Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal also addressed the launching ceremony. Pervez Iqbal said that in Emergingstaff category, the stipend amount has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month.