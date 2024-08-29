Thursday, August 29, 2024
Saudi Arabia issues strict health advisory for Hajj 2025

Saudi Arabia issues strict health advisory for Hajj 2025
Web Desk
8:28 PM | August 29, 2024
The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has issued a stringent health advisory for Hajj 2025, emphasizing the exclusion of individuals with complex medical conditions. According to Muhammad Umar Butt, spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs, prospective pilgrims with severe illnesses will not be allowed to participate in the pilgrimage due to anticipated extreme weather conditions, prioritizing the safety and well-being of all participants.

The advisory specifically bars individuals suffering from serious kidney, heart, lung, and liver diseases, as well as cancer. Those diagnosed with dementia or contagious diseases such as tuberculosis and whooping cough will also be excluded. Additionally, children under 12 years of age and pregnant women will not be permitted to perform Hajj.

As part of the health protocols, all pilgrims must be vaccinated against meningitis, COVID-19, seasonal influenza, and polio. Only those in good health and physically capable of enduring the pilgrimage will be allowed to undertake this sacred journey.

