SCCI, KP govt to establish liaison to resolve traders’ issues

Peshawar - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fuad Ishaq and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, have decided to establish a liaison between the chamber and the provincial government through the Chief Secretary’s office to promptly resolve the business community’s issues.

The decision was made during a meeting of SCCI cabinet members with the Chief Secretary at the Chamber House. The meeting was attended by SCCI office bearers, business leaders, and government officials.

SCCI President Fuad Ishaq raised concerns about the provincial government’s 2% tax on exports, obstacles in mutual and transit trade with Afghanistan, additional taxes imposed by various provincial departments, and the harassment of traders and transporters. He urged the government to adopt business and trade-friendly policies and to address the issues facing the community.

BF leader Ilyas Bilour emphasized the sacrifices made by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the war on terror and called for the abolition of unnecessary taxes. He also stressed the need for business-friendly policies.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry agreed with the SCCI’s proposals and emphasized the importance of strengthening the link between the chamber and the bureaucracy to resolve issues quickly. He assured the business community that their concerns would be addressed at the relevant forums and that the government would utilize all resources to support them.