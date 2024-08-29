Thursday, August 29, 2024
Shaheen Afridi dropped from team for second Test against Bangladesh

Shaheen Afridi dropped from team for second Test against Bangladesh
Web Desk
3:49 PM | August 29, 2024
Sports

Pakistan has excluded left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi from their 12-member squad for the second Test against Bangladesh, starting on August 30 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The squad features spinner Abrar Ahmed and left-arm pacer Mir Hamza.

According to Pakistan’s red-ball coach Jason Gillespie, Afridi, who plays all three formats and recently became a father, will be given time to spend with his family. Afridi struggled in the first Test, taking only two wickets in the first innings.

Pakistan aims to recover from their first-ever defeat to Bangladesh in the opening Test of the series. The first Test, initially looking likely to end in a draw, saw Pakistan’s batting collapse on the final day as they managed only 146 runs, setting Bangladesh a modest target of 30 runs.

Pakistan squad:

Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shehzad

Web Desk

Sports

