Telegram founder Durov facing charges for alleged criminal activity on messaging platform

August 29, 2024
Pavel Durov, the CEO of the social media platform Telegram, is facing preliminary charges in France for allegedly allowing criminal activities on the messaging application, press reports said on Wednesday. 

Authorities accuse Telegram of facilitating child sexual abuse material, drug trafficking, fraud, and money laundering, and the company has refused to cooperate with investigators, according to SkyNews.

Telegram has dismissed the allegations, saying its moderation policies comply with EU laws and meet industry standards.

The company described the claims as "absurd," arguing that blaming a platform or its owner for misuse by criminals is unfounded, the media outlet stated.

Russia-born Durov, who has been a French citizen since 2021, was arrested after landing his private jet at Le Bourget airport near Paris.

French judges have barred him from leaving the country pending an investigation, although he avoided jail by posting a €5 million (over $5.5 billion) bail.

Russia has labeled Durov's arrest as politically motivated, adding to the controversy surrounding the high-profile case.

