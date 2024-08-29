The Untold Facts behind Pakistan’s Test loss to Bangladesh

The shocking defeat to Bangladesh in the Rawalpindi Test has left Pakistani cricket fans reeling, adding salt to the wounds already inflicted by recent white-ball losses to Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, and the USA in the T20 World Cup 2024. While these setbacks were hard to digest, it was the humiliation on home soil in a format Pakistan once dominated that truly stung.

Unlike the 0-3 whitewash in Australia, where Pakistan showed glimpses of resistance, the loss to Bangladesh was not inevitable. Pakistan’s overconfidence in their pace attack led to the preparation of a green top at Rawalpindi, and the decision to omit a frontline spinner—a strategy that backfired spectacularly. This marked only the second time in 28 years that Pakistan fielded a Test XI without a specialist spinner, and the reasons for this rarity became painfully evident as Bangladesh’s spinners dismantled the Pakistani batting on the final day, securing their first-ever Test victory against Pakistan.

The cracks in Pakistan’s approach appeared early in the match. Losing three wickets for just 16 runs on the first day ignited debates about the pitch, though the dismissals were more a result of poor shot selection than treacherous conditions. Abdullah Shafique’s dismissal, driving an away delivery, was the ninth time in his Test career that he had fallen this way—a recurring mistake reminiscent of his exit against Pat Cummins in Karachi. Captain Shan Masood’s controversial dismissal and Babar Azam’s rare duck—his sixth caught-behind leg-side dismissal in two years—exposed the batting unit’s vulnerabilities rather than flaws in the pitch.

As the match wore on, Pakistan’s bowlers struggled to extract the expected assistance from the green surface, while Bangladesh showcased resilience by batting for 167.3 overs. Assistant coach Azhar Mahmood admitted that the pitch didn’t behave as expected, and Naseem Shah shared his frustration, emphasizing the need to better exploit home conditions. In contrast, Bangladesh’s bowlers, led by Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Ali, and Khurram Shahzad, executed their plans with precision, consistently hitting good lengths. The absence of a specialist spinner in Pakistan’s lineup not only cost them the match but also resulted in a six-point penalty in the World Test Championship due to a slow overrate.

The second innings collapse, however, was the most alarming aspect of Pakistan’s performance. On a pitch where over 1,000 runs were scored in the first innings, Pakistan’s batters crumbled, failing to even reach 150. Mohammad Rizwan’s valiant fifty stood out, but his passive approach with the tailenders—allowing them to face 38 of the next 56 deliveries after Agha Salman’s dismissal—raised eyebrows. This conservative strategy did little to prevent the inevitable defeat.

Rizwan, despite his best efforts, cannot be blamed for the loss, having already contributed an unbeaten 171 in the first innings. The real issue lies in Pakistan’s inability to adapt to their home conditions—a longstanding problem that has yet to be resolved. As the series heads to the decider in Rawalpindi, Shan Masood and his team will need to reassess their approach, with every decision—from pitch preparation to team selection—under intense scrutiny. Another failure on home soil would not only be embarrassing but could also further erode confidence in the team’s direction.

By Muhammad Abu Bakar Farooq

-The writer is a software engineer who employs data and statistics to dissect intricacies with precision and insight. X: @abubakartarar_