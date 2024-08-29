Thursday, August 29, 2024
Tributes paid to poet, songwriter Kaleem Usmani

24th death anniversary

Tributes paid to poet, songwriter Kaleem Usmani
August 29, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  The 24th death anniversary of prominent Urdu poet and film songwriter Kaleem Usmani was observed on Wednesday. Born on February 28, 1928 in Saharanpur, India, his real name was Ehtsham Elahi and after the establishment of Pakistan, Kaleem Usmani settled in Lahore. In 1955, he started his career as song writer with the film Intikhab. Later, Kaleem Usmani wrote popular songs for several films. In 1973, he won the Nigar Award for the song ‘Tera Saya Jahan Bhi Ho Sajna’ from the film Gharana. He also wrote popular national songs including ‘Is Parcham Kay Sayay Talay Hum Aik Hian’, and ‘Yeh Watan Tumhara Hay, Tum Ho Pasbaan Is Kay’. Kaleem Usmani died in Lahore on August 28 in 2000.

