Twin cities students rally against alleged irregularities in inter exam results

ISLAMABAD - Students from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad Wednesday protested against the alleged irregularities in the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) results. The students gathered outside the Federal Board building in sector H-8 to demonstrate as they accused the Board of losing exam papers and claimed that despite multiple requests for rechecking, the board has only offered the option of retaking the exams. The students argued that due to the “board’s incompetence”, around 38,000 students failed. The demonstrators chanted slogans against the board’s administration, called for action against those responsible and demanded immediate closure of the Federal Board.