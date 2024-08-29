Thursday, August 29, 2024
Two killed, four injured in different roof collapse incidents

One child dies in Hyderabad, elderly couple killed in Karachi when dilapidated roofs of houses collapse

August 29, 2024
HYDERABAD   -   One child died while four others were injured when a roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rains in  Nusrat Colony near old Sabzi Mandi area on Wednesday. Volunteers of Rescue 1122 rushed at the incident site and shifted all injured to the hospital where a child Hasnain succumbed to the injuries According to Rescue 1122, injured persons had been discharged from hospital after necessary treatment

Meanwhile, Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro, Focal person rain  emergency Hyderabad and special assistance to Chief Minister Abdul Jabbar Khan, Deputy Commissioner Zain ul Aabdin Memon and Municipal Commissioner Hyderabad Jam Zahoor  Lakhan  visited incident site and meet grieved family. An elderly couple was killed and their daughter critically injured when dilapidated roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain here Tuesday-Wednesday midnight.

According to details, as the heavy rain lashed the area, roof of a house located in Afgan Basti near Northern Bypass Karachi came down when the residents were sleeping.  The incident took place between 2 am to 3 am at night but rescue activities were started in the morning.  The incident resulted in death of 73-year-old Arz Muhammad and his 67-year-old wife Agha Gul while their daughter Shukriya 24, was seriously injured who was shifted to hospital.

