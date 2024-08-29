UN urged to help stop TTP activities from Afghan soil

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday informed a UN delegation that Pakistan would soon start second phase of repatriation of Afghan refugees, emphasizing that the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was using neighbouring Afghanistan’s soil to carry out terrorist activities in Pakistan, which must be stopped.

The interior minister held a meeting with the United Nations delegation led by UN Special Representative for Afghanistan Indrika Ratwatte, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

The high-level delegation included Resident Coordinator Mohamed Yahya, Special Assistant to the DSRSG Fady El Meouchy, and the head of Pakistan-based liaison office for the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Malick Ceesay.

The UN Special Representative strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan.

“Terrorism is a global issue and Pakistan is the most affected country by it,” said Naqvi while speaking on his turn. He highlighted that Pakistan’s security forces, police and people had rendered unparalleled sacrifices in the war against terrorism. He told the delegation about the involvement of banned TTP in the terrorist attacks in Pakistan. He stated that banned TTP was using Afghan soil for these attacks, which must be stopped. He said Pakistan was desirous of peace and stability in Afghanistan and was providing all possible support in this regard.

The interior minister noted Pakistan had been hosting Afghan refugees for decades. He underlined that phase wise repatriation of illegal foreigners has already been started. He stated that no action was being taken against the individuals holding legal documents, adding that no one can be allowed to stay in Pakistan without visa or other legal documents. He stressed the need for the role of the UN and the international community in the rehabilitation of Afghan refugees.

UN Special Representative Indrika Ratwatte praised Pakistan’s role regarding Afghan refugees and Doha dialogue. He said UN was closely working with the Afghan government for the permanent rehabilitation of Afghan refugees.