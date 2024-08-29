Thursday, August 29, 2024
USAID plays role to promote education in Hunza

Our Staff Reporter
August 29, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Wednesday expressed commitment to preserve culture and promote education in Hunza.

Nestled in the northern region of Pakistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and specifically Hunza district, is a treasure trove of cultural heritage, traditions, and breathtaking landscapes.

The area has long attracted visitors from across the globe, eager to experience the unique customs and traditions that define this region. However, beyond the stunning vistas and cultural richness, significant developmental work has also been undertaken, much of which has been spearheaded by USAID/Pakistan.

During a recent visit to Hunza, the profound impact of USAID’s initiatives is evident, particularly in the realm of cultural preservation and education. One standout project is the girls’ hostel at Al Amyn Model School in Gulmit, Gojal.

This initiative has been instrumental in promoting gender equality and supporting girls’ education in one of the most remote areas of Pakistan, the USAID said. In the aftermath of the 2011 Attabad Lake disaster, which submerged large areas of Hunza, travelling to school became increasingly difficult for girls from distant villages.

The Gulmit Educational and Social Welfare Society (GESWS), recognising the urgent need for a safe place for these girls to stay, applied for a grant to build a hostel. USAID stepped in with a $10 million grant, enabling the construction of a facility designed to accommodate 40 female students, along with teachers and staff members.

The hostel, initially intended as a temporary solution, quickly became a vital resource for the community, allowing girls from remote areas, located 30-60 kilometers away, to attend school regularly. This initiative was pivotal in maintaining Hunza’s impressive 100% literacy rate, ensuring that every child, regardless of gender, had access to education.

While the hostel ceased operations in 2019, the building found a new purpose as the Bulbulik Heritage Centre, another USAID-supported project focused on cultural preservation.

The center, under the leadership of Ali Aman Gojali, has become a beacon for the preservation of the Wakhi language and cultural heritage. The Bulbulik Heritage Centre employs music and poetry as mediums to teach the Wakhi language to the younger generation. In its inaugural year, 80 students enrolled to learn the language through songs and were trained in playing traditional musical instruments such as the Rubab, Gajik (Violin), Surenai, Bansuri, and Sitar.

These young students, now affectionately known as the “Nightingales of Pamir,” have gained nationwide recognition for their performances, which have been broadcast on local media.

Their success is a testament to the effectiveness of USAID’s support in not only preserving cultural heritage but also in providing skills that have enabled these students to thrive both locally and internationally.

USAID’s involvement in Hunza is an example of how international cooperation can have a lasting impact on both education and cultural preservation.

Through these initiatives, the people of Hunza are empowered to maintain their rich cultural identity while ensuring that future generations continue to have access to education and opportunities for growth.

