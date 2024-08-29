Woman poisoned to death by husband in Sargodha

SARGODHA - A woman was poisoned to death by husband here at Midh Ranjha area on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said that Ahmed Raza (30) resident of Ghala Purr, Midh Ranjha often exchanged harsh words over domestic issues with his wife Sumaira (28) resident of Sargodha. On the day of incident, they had an altercation and Raza poisoned his wife by mixing toxic substance in food. The police concerned launched an investigation.

Outlaws torture BISP staffers

A group of people stormed into Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) regional office at Qainchi Morr and tortured the staffers with batons and iron rods here on Wednesday.

Deputy Director BISP Razia Yasmin told APP that some influential people came to office and asked survey staff to do the survey first to those ladies who had come with them. Staffers told them that their survey would be conducted through their token serial number. In fit of rage, they broke windows panes and tortured BISP driver Tariq, two messengers— Maqsood and Hamza with iron rods. Raazia Yasmin said that police was not still filing FIR against the outlaws. The outlaws were belonged to 92 Morr areas, official informed.

Man killed in road mishap

A man was killed when his motorbike collided with a speeding tractor-trolley near Silanwali stone crushing market area on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said that the deceased was identified as Muhammad Ansar (25) resident of Azad Kashmir who worked as a labourer in the market. Sillanwali police launched an investigation into the incident.

Man booked over dengue larvae presence

An owner of a tyre shop was booked over the presence of dengue larvae during outdoor dengue larvae surveillance here on Wednesday.

According to the official sources, the anti-dengue teams carried out inspections at Kabari Bazaar and found larvae in the tyre workshop. The team got registered a case against the owner Amanullah.

Quack doctor booked, clinic sealed

A quack doctor was booked and his shop was sealed, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, a team of the Health Department, headed by Deputy District Health Officer Dr Irfan Ahmad, raided at Faisal town and caught a matriculate quack doctor Muhammad Arsalan running a medical facility. The team sealed the clinic and registered a case against the accused and sent challan to the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) for further action.