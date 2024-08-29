Women Entrepreneurship in Pakistan

The trend of increasing women entrepreneurs has gained significant momentum in recent times. In many countries, women are making substantial contributions to the labor force, driving economic growth. Although women’s participation in Pakistan has also risen compared to previous years, it still requires urgent attention. Women constitute only 23% of the labor force, with just 1% being entrepreneurs. Furthermore, only 25% of university-educated women join the workforce in Pakistan. These discouraging numbers result from societal restrictions imposed by families, leading to worsening gender discrimination. Pakistan ranks 145th out of 146 countries in the global gender disparity index.

Therefore, concerted efforts from various stakeholders, including the government, NGOs, and private sector institutions, are essential to increase women’s participation in entrepreneurship. Such measures will also help address the deep-rooted issue of gender disparity in Pakistani society.

WASEEM MURAD,

Sohbatpur.