Youth dies from electrocution at illegal mini-petrol pump

KASUR - A youth tragically died from electrocution near Murali Chowk Khadian, Kasur on Wednesday. According to a police spokesperson, the incident occurred when 20-year-old Shahzad was pouring petrol at an illegal mini-petrol pump, leading to his immediate death on the scene. The public has called for action against such illegal petrol pumps to prevent further tragedies. The local police are actively investigating the incident. Meanwhile, a woman and her 7-year-old daughter were seriously injured when the roof of their house collapsed near Degree College on Hujra Road in Kasur, on Wednesday. According to rescue reports, the incident occurred due to heavy rain. Relatives managed to pull the mother out from the debris and transported her to the hospital via rickshaw. Meanwhile, the young girl, Sarah was quickly taken to THQ Hospital Chunian by rescue personnel who performed CPR during the transfer.