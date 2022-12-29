Share:

SUKKUR-Flour crisis has deepened in Sukkur, making the life of people miserable.

The flour is being sold at the rates between Rs130 to Rs140 per kg in the city. The prices of flour have also skyrocketed in the surrounding areas of Sukkur, the third largest city of Sindh.

The price of flour in the wholesale market has reached Rs120 per kg while the same is being sold between Rs130 to 140 per kg in the open market.

Meanwhile, a 10-kg bag of flour was being sold for Rs1300 in the local market, which was being sold at Rs900 few days earlier. The government has failed to control the flour prices.

On the other hand, the per kg flour price has reached Rs125 to 130 in Quetta, Balochistan. The prices of flour touched sky-high in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan while the commodity was not available in most shops across the province.

The price of a 20-kg flour bag has reached Rs2,500. Meanwhile, a 50-kg bag of flour was being sold between Rs6,000 to 6,500 in the local market.