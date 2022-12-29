Share:

MULTAN - Multan Development Authority (MDA) Director General (DG) Qaisar Saleem awarded punishment to 11 officials over embezzlement under Peeda Act 2006 here on Wednesday.

Taking action on the complaints regarding the approval of building maps with fake stamps of registered architects, MDA DG Qaisar Saleem formed a special inquiry committee and deputed Director Finance and Administration Shakir Abbas Buzdar as inquiry officer to probe the matter. The inquiry officer submitted his report to MDA DG on Wednesday.

MDA DG ordered different punishments for the involved employees including confiscation of one year increment of the then Director Town Planning Mohsin Raza and Rao Zaka-UlRehmam, three years service confiscation of Assistant Director Architect Usama Nawaz, one year increment and service confiscation of Assistant Director Architect Maqbood Ahmed.

The officials were found involved in negligence and bypassing the building maps of unregistered architects and also used fake stamps of the registered architect of MDA to press the commercial and domestic maps.