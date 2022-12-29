Share:

KARACHI-Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation in the Lyari area arrested two alleged most wanted members of Lyari Gangs and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession. According to a spokesman for Rangers on Wednesday, the arrested identified as Shakeel alias Commando and Muhammad Nadeem alias Naddu were involved in killings, attempts to murder, extortion, police encounters and illegal arms business.

During interrogation arrested accused Shakeel told that he joined the Lyari Gang of Rehman Dacoit and targeted a number of opponent gang members and also remained the in-charge of a torcher cell. He also confessed his involvement in the illegal arms business, target killings, drug peddling, extortion, land encroachments and police encounters. He joined Noor Muhammad alias Baba Ladla group in 2013 and was also involved in the dumping of arms and ammo. The Sindh government had fixed his head money of Rs1 million.

Accused Nadeem alias Naddu joined the Uzair Baloch group in 2011 and was involved in running gambling and drug dens. Both accused had fled to a neighbouring country to escape their arrest during the Karachi operation. They had recently returned to Karachi and were re-activating their networks.

Arrested both accused along with recovered arms and ammo had been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.