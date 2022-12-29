Share:

The Lanka Premier League 2022 came to a blockbuster end with 22000 fans cheering for their favorite stars at the Final on Friday, 23rd December 2022. The Jaffna Kings clinched their third consecutive title after pulling off a thrilling two-wicket victory over Colombo Stars in the summit clash at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium. Along with providing exceptional action on the field, the tournament also brought smiles to the faces of the Sri Lankan people after a traumatic economic and political crisis in the nation. The competition also received support from cricket legends Wasim Akram and Sanath Jayasuriya, who were associated with LPL as brand ambassadors.

Through the Lanka Premier League, the IPG Group has made a tremendous contribution in growing the cricketing talent at the grassroots level in Sri Lanka. Stepping on the platform laid by the LPL, the IPG Group is further looking to grow the game of cricket in Malaysia by starting a similar cricket league in the country next year.

Anil Mohan, Founder, and CEO of IPG, the official promoter of LPL said, “We are proud of what we have done in a short span of time. It’s nice to see so many fans coming out to the stadiums to watch the matches. The tournament has been a huge success and we hope to come back next year with the same zeal and excitement.”

The third edition of the Lanka Premier League saw some exhilarating performances from young domestic cricketers as well as foreign players. West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite, who played for the Kandy Falcons franchise was the highest wicket-taker and was awarded Orange Cap in the competition. The right-arm fast-medium bowler took 18 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 9.88. He was closely followed by Nuwan Thushara of Galle Gladiators, who took 14 wickets in 9 matches.

While top-order batter Avishka Fernando of the Jaffna Kings was the highest run-getter and received the Green Cap. The top-order batter scored 339 runs in 10 matches at an impressive average of 37.66, with the highest score of 54. He was closely followed by his teammate Sadeera Samarawickrama, who made 294 runs in 9 innings, at an average of 58.80, with the highest score of 62 (not out). Sadeera was also adjudged as Player of the Tournament for his superb all-round performance.

Jaffna Kings’ leg break bowler Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, who was impressed with his performance and took 13 wickets in 8 innings was awarded Emerging Player of the tournament. Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s wicketkeeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Jaffna Kings was given Innovative Player of the tournament. He also received the award for hitting the maximum sixes (15) in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Tournament Director, Samantha, said, “The fans have loved every minute of the tournament. The league has seen some exciting young players showcasing their skills on a global stage and I wish them all the best for their future. It has also helped in bringing joy and happiness among the people of this country as it has united the country after a turbulent period of time.”