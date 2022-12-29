Share:

Commissioner Muzaffarabad Masood-ur-Rehman said on Thursday all the tourists stranded in cars at Pir Chanasi due to snow-falling were rescued.

He said the rescued were shifted to Saran Guest House on vehicles volunteered by Muzaffarabad jeep club and they were being served food by the locals. Most of the tourists belong to Karachi. All the tourists will be transported to their places of residence.

Earlier, 233 tourists were stranded in vehicles as snow-falling caused vehicles to slip and strike into each other.