RAWALPINDI - Following the orders of Regional Police Officer (rPO) nasir Mehmood Satti, the City Traffic Police (CTP) have devised a plan to ensure that all visitors to Murree reach their destination without any difficulties to enjoy snowfall. As many as 270 officers and wardens of CTP have been deputed in Murree to regulate the traffic rush and to facilitate the tourists, said CTP spokesman SI Kashif Saroosh here on Wednesday. The traffic plan has been formulated with the assistance of different institutions including district police, Rescue 1122, Town Municipal Authority (TMA) Murree, National Highway Authority (NHA), he said, adding that five busiest roads were declared one way. He said entry of heavy traffic has also been banned on Mall Road by the traffic police. A traffic controlroom was also set up at Sunny Bank Police Post to guide and facilitate the tourists. He said that special pickets were also established on all the entry and exit points of Murree wherein the traffic police would only allow the mechanically fit vehicles and those drivers having valid driving licenses. “The Education Wing of CTP is also out on a mission to educate the commuters and have displayed banners and distributed pamphlets to create awareness among the tourists and other visitors,” said the spokesman. A crane and 5 lifters would also be put on standby to provide assistance to tourists in case of any emergency, he said adding that the heavy traffic would be allowed to enter in Murree while keeping in view the space. “At present, Murree has a parking capacity of 4000 vehicles and police would help the tourists in parking their vehicles in some specific areas so that the flow of traffic could not be disturbed,” he said. Due to the enormous number of visitors to the hill station, he added that the visitors were facing difficulties parking their vehicles and several cases of vehicles slipping on the roads due to snow were also reported. Under the traffic plan, up to 270 traffic wardens have been deployed in Murree who would ensure a smooth flow of traffic for the people. The personnel will perform round the clock duties in three shifts and Rescue 1122 and other departments would remain onalert to cope up with any untoward situation. The traffic police spokesman requested the tourists to cooperate with the police and other law enforcement agencies to avoid any untoward incident.