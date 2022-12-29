Share:

ATTOCK - Three persons were gunned down in Attock by unknown assailants in the jurisdiction of Attock police station. The assailants fled from the crime scene after committing crime in broad day light. As per details, Arshad Jaffery along with Akhtar Nawaz and Nazim Khan was on his way in a car when the unknown assailants started indiscriminate firing. In result, all the three died on the spot. Rescue 1122 ambulances shifted the dead bodies to DHQ Hospital Attock for autopsy. IG Punjab has taken notice of the triple murder case and ordered DPO Attock to constitute teams to arrest the culprits.