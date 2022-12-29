Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that dur­ing the visit of the prime minister to Quetta, the financial problems of the province would be discussed with him to address financial issues of Balochistan.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the Balochistan cabinet here the other day.

The cabinet meeting decided to discuss financial issues with the prime minister during his visit to Quetta and no one will be allowed to disturb the law and order situation in the province in which 65 agenda points related to provincial affairs were considered.

In the meeting, prayers were also offered for the martyred policeman in the firing of the angry mob in Gwadar. The cabinet condemned the rioting of the Haq-Do Tehreek (HDT) in Gwadar, the attacks on the police and creating a law and order situation, saying that there will be no compromise on law and order.

Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Lan­gu informed the participants of the meeting that the government be­lieved in negotiations but no pressure is acceptable, saying that the closed roads have been opened after con­trolling the situation in Gwadar.

In the meeting, the provincial cabi­net also reviewed the issue of ac­quisition of share under NFC award from the federation.

The cabinet hoped that the fed­eral government would play its role in solving the financial problems of the province. The provincial cabi­net meeting approved the commit­tee’s plan for the distribution and storage of Urea with regard to agri­cultural tax exemption and import of two lac tonnes of Urea under the resolution passed by the Assembly under the Agricultural Transforma­tion Programme.

Balochistan’s cabinet has approved the establishment of two new tehsils and a sub-tehsil in Nushki district and compensation for the losses of the traders affected by Ziarat.

The cabinet also approved the Balochistan Public Private Partner­ship Rules 2022, additional grant-in-aid for the Balochistan Judicial Academy and approved two new tehsils and one sub-tehsil in Nushki district and the compensation for the losses of the affected merchants of stay and Ziarat.

In the meeting of Balochistan cabi­net referred the matter of approval of the names of union councils proposed by the respective deputy commis­sioners under the Local Government Act and the Grant-in-Aid Rules 2022 under the PFM Act to the cabinet committee for reviewing it.