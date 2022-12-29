Share:

An accountability court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in assets beyond means case.

The accountability court announced the reserved verdict on Agha Siraj Durrani’s plea seeking bail in assets case.

The bureau had filed a reference against the speaker, his brother Agha Masihuddin, wife, son, daughters as well as 13 others before a NAB court in 2019 for allegedly accumulating assets worth over Rs1.61 billion through illegal means.

He had been arrested in the premises of the Supreme Court last year after a three-judge bench turned down his plea for pre-arrest bail and instead directed him to surrender before the national graft buster.

Durrani had appeared before the apex court after evading the anti-corruption watchdog for a month and a half. He had gone into hiding after the Sindh High Court (SHC) revoked his bail.