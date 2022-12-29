Share:

HAVELIAN - At least two persons were died as an over speeding Toyota Hiace hit a motorcycle at Khokhar Maira an area of Havelian police station on Wednesday. The driver managed to escape from the crime scene. According to the details, two motorcyclists those hail from district Attock lost their lives on the spot when an over-speeding Toyota Hiace struck their motorcycle, the deceased were identified as Muhammad Bilal son of Muhammad Basharat and Muhammad Zubair son of Muhammad Basheer.